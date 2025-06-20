Potential Passing of NIL-Related Bill Would Affect MSU, UofM
The House v. NCAA settlement that was approved on June 6 was a groundbreaking decision that will forever change the landscape of college athletics.
The approval allows for schools to begin paying student-athletes starting July 1. Prior to this ruling, student-athletes could be compensated through third-party NIL deals but not directly from the institutions.
With it are some requirements that schools must follow. Schools will have to report NIL deals, and for ones that exceed $600, they will have to be approved by NIL Go, which is managed by Deloitte.
Michigan House Reps. Joe Tate, Peter Herzberg and Carrie Rheingans introduced House Bill No. 4643 last week, a bill that, if passed, would make schools in the state of Michigan exempt from having to report NIL deals.
Tate was an offensive lineman for Michigan State from 2000 to 2003. He took to social media last week to speak on the bill.
"We want to make sure that student-athletes have clarity around that (revenue sharing) and ensure that they can be set up for success and be able to take advantage of name, image and likeness and being compensated," Tate said, "not only for their college career, but ensuring that they have a successful career beyond being a student-athlete."
More was added from Tate in a recent press release.
“Student athletes deserve the same basic rights as any other student — the ability to profit from their own talent, image and effort,” Tate said. “I’ve lived the student-athlete experience. I know the dedication, sacrifices and challenges that come with balancing academics, athletics and personal growth. My legislation guarantees student athletes can pursue those opportunities without fear of punishment from their schools or sports organizations.”
Former Michigan State athlete, Dr. Thomas Dieters, who played baseball for the Spartans and is the president of Charitable Gift America, also addressed the matter.
“This policy to amend the current NIL law allows all universities in the state of Michigan to provide maximum financial opportunities for their student-athletes without any artificial cap placed on compensation," Dieters said. "In addition, it gives these institutions the opportunity to compete at the highest level nationally."
