WATCH: MSU President Guskiewicz Opens Batt's Introductory Press Conference
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's newest athletic director, J Batt, was formally introduced to the Spartan community on Wednesday.
Batt was surrounded by a crowd of family, coaches, higher-ups and media, who all gathered together for the university's celebration of its newest vice president and director of athletics.
Michigan State president Kevin M. Guskiewicz shared some insight into the hiring process when he opened Batt's introductory press conference.
Below is a partial transcript of Batt's address.
Batt: Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you so much for being here. This is an incredible moment, for me, for our family. And we're truly humbled to be here today together. Thank you.
"Let me start with a few thank you's. Certainly, President Guskiewicz, thank you for trusting me with this opportunity with this athletic department and for the ability to join your team.
"The Board of Trustees. thank you for your trust. Certainly, Kelly Tebay, our chair, thank you for all your help, through your support. We couldn't do it without your leadership and support, and thank you for that.
"Coach (ITom Izzo), thank you. Jen Smith, thank you as well. Not only for your work as interim AD, but as we got to know each other through this process, I think I truly understood what it meant to be part of this family, and it's a huge part of what made it seem like home for Leah and I. So, thank you for that. Jen, I can't wait to work with you and continue to drive the excellence you've already established here each and every day.
"These are all-in jobs. I think as you get to know me, I'm an all-in person. Each and every day, all things. And you can't do that without a great family. And so, I want to just take a minute and thank my wife, Leah. She is my incredibly better half. Beyond blessed to have you, darling. So, thank you for your support. Boys, thank you for your sacrifice and your support. You look good in green."
