MSU's Fears Earns National Recognition Despite Recent Controversy

Since committing to the Michigan State Spartans, head coach Tom Izzo has held point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. in high regard. Izzo even compared Fears to former Spartan legend Mateen Cleaves early in his career.

This season, Fears has begun to live up to that expectation. After missing the second half of his freshman season following a gunshot wound to the leg, Fears has emerged as the Spartans’ leader at point guard.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) celebrates a play against Michigan during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now in his second season as the starting point guard, Fears has taken on a major role in Michigan State’s offense. He is averaging career highs in several categories and currently leads the team in scoring with 15.1 points per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and 31 percent from three-point range.

Fears has also been one of the best facilitators in college basketball. He is averaging 9.1 assists per game, which not only leads Michigan State but also leads the entire country.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., left, talks with head coach Tom Izzo during the second half in the game against Michigan on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His strong season recently earned him a First Team All-Big Ten selection. Fears is the first Michigan State player to earn First Team All Big Ten honors since Cassius Winston during the 2019 to 2020 season, which was cut short due to the pandemic.

Controversy During the Season

Despite his strong play, Fears has also drawn national attention for incidents on the court. In separate games this season, Fears was involved in kicking incidents with Elliot Cadeau of Michigan and Langston Reynolds of Minnesota.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles against Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau (3) during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Those moments have led some critics to label Fears as a dirty player. However, many analysts still view him as one of the top guards in the country because of his production and leadership.

All-American Consideration

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) reacts to a personal foul call against him during the second half against Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fears’ performance this season has also placed him in the conversation for All-American honors. If selected, he would become the first Michigan State player since Winston in the 2019 to 2020 season to receive the recognition.

Recently, Jay Bilas of ESPN released his All-American teams, placing Fears on the Second Team. Fears was listed alongside J.T. Toppin of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Darius Acuff Jr. of Arkansas, Bennett Stirtz of Iowa, and Labaron Philon of Alabama.

Mar 8, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles on Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Bilas praised Fears for his playmaking ability and improvement this season.

“Fears leads the nation in assists with 9.1 per game, and he has hit double digits in scoring 12 times. Last season, he averaged just 5.4 assists per game. Tom Izzo has gotten the best out of Fears as a starter this year.”

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., center, reacts after getting called for a foul against Michigan during the second half on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Strong Performance Against Michigan

In Michigan State’s final regular-season game against Michigan, Fears delivered another strong performance despite the Spartans’ loss.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. makes a 3-pointer against Michigan during the first half on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although he shot 5 of 13 from the field, Fears finished with 22 points and nine assists. He was also aggressive, attacking the basket and getting to the free-throw line, where he converted 10 of his 12 attempts.

However, the game was overshadowed by the incident involving Cadeau, which drew additional criticism toward Fears.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. moves the ball against Michigan during the first half on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even with the controversy surrounding him this season, Fears has clearly established himself as one of the most important players in college basketball. His ability to score, facilitate, and lead the offense has been a major factor in Michigan State’s success.

If he continues performing at this level heading into the postseason, Fears could add even more honors to his breakout season and solidify his place among the top guards in the country.