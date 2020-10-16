Three Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19 at Michigan State

From October 7-14, MSU conducted 93 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff members.

Eighty-one athletes were tested, with three testing positive, which is down from the previous coronavirus update when 6-of-54 student results came back positive.

At the same time, twelve staffers received tests with all negative results.

"For the individuals who tested positive, daily check-ins with athletic training staff will continue while the individuals remain in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs," the university said. "Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts."

Per the Big Ten, on September 30, the Michigan State football team, athletes and coaches alike, began daily antigen testing six days a week.

Those results aren't a part of the totals for PCR testing; however, any individual who tests positive following an antigen test must take a polymerase chain reaction test, putting them in the final results.

"Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted more than 2,660 COVID-19 clinical PCR tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been at least 2,247 tests on student-athletes, with 143 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 414 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off-campus, with eight positive results," MSU athletics said.

