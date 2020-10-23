Update: Michigan State Records One Positive COVID-19 Case

Michigan State athletics conducted 139 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff members from October 15-22.

There was one positive case among 123 athletes and all sixteen staffers tested for coronavirus using PCR tests came back negative.

"For the individual who tested positive, daily check-ins with athletic training staff will continue while the individual remain in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs," said the university. "Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts."

Since Michigan State started using daily rapid antigen testing six days a week within the football program, many positive cases have gone down.

From October 7-14, MSU tested 93 individuals, athletes and staffers alike, with three positive results.

"Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted at least 2,800 COVID-19 clinical PCR tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been at least 2,370 tests on student-athletes, with 144 positive results," MSU athletics said in a press release on Friday afternoon. "Since June 15, there have been more than 430 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off campus, with eight positive results."

