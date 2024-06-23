Analyzing Jonathan Smith, Michigan State Football Potentially Landing Priority Target Athlete
The Michigan State Spartans are high on three-star athlete 2025 Desmond Straughton, a Roseville High School prospect that plays safety and running back. The Spartans recently secured their first cornerback of the 2025 class, with three-star George Mullins announcing his committal while still on his official visit.
Straughton, however, would still be a huge pick-up for safeties coach Blue Adams. I spoke with Straughton's coach at Roseville, Vernard Snowden. Snowden is no stranger to talent, his son Amare plays defensive back at Wisconsin.
"[Straughton]'s athletic ability alone and his work ethic alone is going to take him to places and heights that has been unseen and untapped," Snowden told me when I first spoke with him in May.
I had also spoken with Straughton, who at that time was favored to choose Michigan State, per 247Sports' Crystal Ball. When we spoke, he gave me a brief run down of the top schools on his list.
"Arizona State, Minnesota, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State -- that's not a ranking, they all up there," he had said. "I wanna really give an official, official ranking at some time in a couple weeks or so."
Snowden himself originally told me that he saw Straughton making a decision by the end of May.
"Michigan State is definitely one [of Straughton's top schools]," Snowden said. "but there are other schools he's been talking to who he has visited ... I don't know what's going to happen."
Now it is nearly July. And a new contender has emerged -- a new favorite in Big Ten-rival Illinois.
Straughton attended a camp that the Illini hosted and received an offer on June 15th. He had an official visit scheduled soon for the weekend of June 21st, right before the summer dead period.
Straughton did not go on an official visit to East Lansing during the official visit period. Illinois is now the favorite, as 247Sports' Crystal Ball experts from Spartan insiders to national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu favoring Straughton to the Illini.
All signs point to the Illini securing Straughton. It would be a big loss for the Spartans, who had the prospect's eye since February when he attended the Junior Day event and connected with head coach Jonathan Smith's staff.
Straughton is the 14th-ranked player in Michigan and the 49th-ranked athlete in the 2025 class.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
