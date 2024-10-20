Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith Secures Another Upset Victory
Coming out of its bye week, Michigan State was searching for a win to stop the bleeding of a three-game losing streak.
While the Spartans had flashed potential this season, the last month of the season was likely the most challenging few weeks Coach Jonathan Smith has had since arriving in East Lansing.
After losing two games to teams that were better than the Spartans and losing a game against Boston College, they could have won. Smith said it felt good to register another win after three consecutive losses.
“Well, I'm really happy for our guys,” Smith said after the win. “These guys have been working and did a good job. I thought handling the bye week, we really had two weeks to prepare for this one and it showed out there. Just a team win; you can talk about all three phases contributing to this one. So I was really, really happy with them.
“A lot, too, about the response: the first half had some opportunities, but we went in at halftime with a little bit of a lead. I knew they were going to come out and respond with the culture and the type of team they have, and they did. They pushed us throughout the second half, got it within one score a couple of times, and the response from this group was huge.”
Specifically, Smith credited kicker Jonathan Kim with helping the Spartans score points even though they could not score touchdowns. Kim made six out of his seven field goal attempts and two extra points. He nearly outscored Iowa by himself.
“And then, I mean, Jonathan Kim, that thing is critical,” Smith said. “First half, banging those through momentum-wise, and he had some other big kicks in the second half. Anytime you make six field goals like that, I don't think we punted the entire night, only turned it over once. The offensive efficiency was huge. Keeping the ball out of their hands, I think the time of possession was almost two to one.
“I'm just really proud because that's a good football team,” Smith said. “They're well-coached. Coach Ferentz, utmost respect for him and what he does and continues to do. So happy on Homecoming, in front of another great crowd, to pull out a win.”
Michigan State is right where they want to be in the season. The Spartans’ 4-3 record is almost the best possible scenario for the schedule they have faced this season. They look to go on another win streak with a win against their archrival next week.
