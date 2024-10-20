WATCH: Everything Michigan State's Jonathan Smith Said After Win Over Iowa
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State football showed out for Spartan Nation in Saturday's Homecoming game against Iowa.
Spartan coach Jonathan Smith's squad was finally able to snap its three-game losing streak, getting back in the win column and rising back above .500 on the year.
Overall, Smith was pleased with his team's performance.
The first-year Spartan coach addressed the media after the victory.
You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Smith's opening statement from his press conference on Monday:
Smith: "Well, bye week wrapped up, and I do think it came at a good time for us. Kind of about that midway point, played six games, the thorough look at, really, every play of those six games and analyzing a bunch of different ways. Looking for obviously, some tendencies, where we got to improve on some things we've done well, that we got to be able to build off of. I thought the coaches and the players did a nice job, with kind of doing that. Practice just on Wednesday last week. And then we did go last night, getting a little bit of a head start on Iowa. But I appreciate the approach the guys [took] through the week. And then there was some of just getting refreshed, a couple of days off, get their mind away from it. And so I was pleased with kind of how they approached the week. And now, we're headed into a big-time challenge coming on Saturday. Program I got a bunch of respect for -- the way they do things, the longevity of Coach [Kirk] Ferentz. Talk about one of the best in the business. I think I read that he just won his 200th game, which is just so impressive. I think it looks like an Iowa team that plays a physical brand of football -- running the thing, high-end defense, special teams is elite, they can beat you in the pass game offensively, a little bit on what they've shown in this first half the season, so we got a big-time challenge coming from Homecoming Weekend, so excited about getting a bunch of alumni back for a night game Saturday night."
