EXCLUSIVE: MSU Target ATH Desmond Straughton, Coach Talk Recruiting Decisions
Michigan State and head coach Jonathan Smith are targeting talented defensive backs on the recruiting trail.
Smith wants to re-establish the Spartans as an in-state recruiting power. Among his top priorities is Desmond Straughton.
Straughton, of Roseville High School is a 2025 three-star athlete, per 247Sports. Straughton is the No. 6 player in Michigan and the No. 18 athlete in the class.
Straughton is a prolific safety -- and he also carries the ball for Roseville's offensive attack.
Straughton spoke with Spartan Nation about what he sees in Michigan State.
"Say, Dillion Tatum -- I really see myself playing his position," Straughton said. "[I really like] How [Michigan State] group [the players]. I really think they make me a better man, a player, a better person -- on and off the field."
Straughton discussed where he is on choosing a school.
"Arizona State, Minnesota, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State -- that's not a ranking, they all up there," he said. "I wanna really give an official, official ranking at some time in a couple weeks or so."
Straughton's coach at Roseville, Vernard Snowden, spoke with Spartan Nation and gave insight to any potential decisions Straughton might make.
"Michigan State is definitely one [of Straughton's top schools]," Snowden said. "but there are other schools he's been talking to who he has visited ... with this [transfer] portal the way it is, I don't know what's going to happen. I just know that Des is going to make a decision within the month, hopefully by the end of May.
"I will say this -- [the experts] don't know everything. With everything happening the way it's happening with the portal, with recruiting, coaches don't even know ... now they can only get to the schools once during the spring ... where you [used to have] two times during the evaluation period. Now, [coaches] have to end spring practice, try to re-shuffle their roster and their depth chart ... you look every day on social media, players are in the portal ... I will tell you this -- there's nothing going to be solidified until after the portal closes [as to] where's Des going. Because, at the end of the day, them colleges don't even know how their depth chart is figured out ... Michigan State is still an option for him, but he's still not going to know what and when until after this portal closes."
Currently, 247Sports has Straughton favoring Michigan State.
