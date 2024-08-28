Hey Hondo, Answering Your Michigan State Basketball Emails & Quetsions
Longtime Michigan State Basketball beat writer Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., answers your Spartan Athletics emails and questions.
Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., served as a Michigan State Basketball beat writer for many years. He now oversees all of Michigan State Basketball's coverage on Sports Illustrated.
He will answer your emails and questions below every week during the athletics season.
Hondo--Hey Hondo, do you think that Izzo's 2020 team would have been his most recent Championship or at least a final four team. As a sports fan that was the most significant fallout from Covid in sports. Keith L.
I think they would have certainly been in the conversation, and not being able to ride the momentum of that team hurt the Spartan basketball team for sure.
Hondo, with so much talk about expanding the NCAA Basketball tournamanet, what say you? I don't like it. Kevin T.
I absolutley hate it. So many bowl games nearly ruined college football. .500 teams shouldn't be playing in the offseason, and they do in football. Now, if they expand the dance, we will see far more terrible teams that have no reason to be there.
Hondo, what standard is fair to hold Michigan State Basketball too? I see a lot of young fans that are spoiled, and I don't understand fans today? Carl P. Livonia, MI
I think this is a fair question, but you have to remember that Tom Izzo wanted these expectations, and he wanted what comes with being an elite CBB team. That said, any year Tom Izzo is on the bench suits Michigan State; the standard is competing for Big Ten Titles, Final Fours, and National Titles. At Michigan State, the standard is competeing for Big Ten Titles, FInal Fours, and National Titles. Holding the program to that standard is acceptable. But people must understand that the standard isn't the standard without a man named Thomas Izzo.
Hondo, be straight up with me, will we be back to being competitive in the Big Ten this year? Justin A.
Yes. I totally expect Michigan State to be competitive for the Big Ten title this season.
Hondo, I don't understand how after another dissapointing season, we are rewarding the basketball team with a European tour. It makes no sense, what does that trip do to make the Sparttans better. For the University to pay for that is perposterous. L. Williams
You certainly are entitle to any opinion you want, but that one was a doozy. The Span trip was to build the team, and make it ready for a run. Additionally you do know that Spartan Basketball, and donors pay for those things. It isn't like the students are cutting a check. There are limits on offseason work, that are changed when you do a study abroad priogram, like MSU did withthis trip, and thousands of kids do each summer.
