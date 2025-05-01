Why MSU Fans Should Not Worry About Missing on Darius Adams
The Michigan State Spartans were dealt a tough blow on Tuesday when they learned that five-star guard Darius Adams committed to Maryland.
MSU recruited Adams last summer and into the fall when he was deciding where to play college basketball for the first time.
Despite a tough push, the Spartans fell short to UConn, who initially landed the commitment from the talented guard.
Weeks ago, Adams decommitted from the Huskies, opening the door again for MSU. However, just like the first time around, the Spartans fell short to an East Coast team.
MSU fans are feeling pessimistic after missing out on Adams. Tom Izzo has not attacked the transfer portal as hard as other coaches across the country, and he is only bringing in a two-man high school class.
However, they should not worry about the Spartans' current roster and instead trust in what Izzo is doing.
Fans lost a lot of trust in Izzo after last year’s struggles, which resulted in a second-round exit to North Carolina. Before this season, the Spartans were not expected to make any noise in the Big Ten.
However, all Izzo did was win 30 games and secure the conference title by three games in a dominant fashion. MSU then went on a run to the Elite Eight, once again proving that Izzo is not "washed up" by any means.
Those remarks are popping up again after missing out on Adams twice, but it is a waste of time to panic as a Spartan fan. Izzo has missed on five-star prospects before, but the team has not suffered as a result.
Izzo has a lot of talent to replace on this MSU roster, but he has identified a few players who fit the culture he has created. Trey Fort and Kaleb Glenn are players who should excel in their roles in East Lansing.
While they are not the flashiest names in the portal, who are we to doubt Izzo’s scouting abilities? If Izzo identifies a player as someone he wants, we should trust that that player will produce in some capacity.
Cam Ward and Jordan Scott are both top-50 players in their class, so it is not like Izzo is scraping the bottom of the barrel for high school talent.
It is disappointing to miss out on Adams, but Izzo has a plan for this roster.
He has shown countless times that he knows what he’s doing. Fans should trust that he does.
