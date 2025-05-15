Spartans' Dzierwa Named to Prestigious Watch List
Michigan State baseball's season is nearing an end, and the Spartans are looking to finish strong.
It hasn't been the best season for the Spartans, but they've been fortunate to have one of the best pitchers in the country in Joseph Dzierwa.
Dzierwa, who just earned his second consecutive Big Ten Pitcher of the Week Award, is now being considered for a national award.
On Thursday, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and the Dick Howser Trophy Committee announced the semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy, an annual award recognizing the best player in college baseball. Dzierwa was one of them.
It's the second time in three years that a Spartan has been named a semifinalist -- former Spartan first baseman Brock Vradenburg had been voted one in 2023.
Dzierwa has been putting the country on notice in recent weeks, particularly with his stellar outing against then-No. 6 Oregon when he pitched a complete shutout against the Ducks, limiting them to just three hits.
He would go on to be named the NCBWA Dick Howser Trophy National Pitcher of the Week and earned Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors.
Dzierwa is expected to be selected in this summer's MLB Draft.
There are 67 semifinalists in contention for the Dick Howser Trophy. The winner will be announced on Thursday, June 7.
“The Dick Howser Trophy was founded shortly after his death by a few friends of Dick’s in the St. Petersburg Area who played, coached and worked with him,” chairman of the Howser Trophy Committee, David Feaster said in a statement.
“This award is presented to the best college player, not the best professional prospect among all NCAA Division I players and also to the player who best exemplifies the traits most associated with Dick Howser – leadership, moral character and courage.
"So many of the previous winners have not only gone onto solid careers in professional baseball, but most have distinguished themselves in community service and the business world from the lessons learned during their college careers.
"We also are proud to be working with the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association as the voting body for the 28th consecutive year, and this group helps us receive a nationally representative vote for the Howser Trophy.”
