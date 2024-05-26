4-star SG Trey McKenney Speaks About Michigan State Recruitment
Michigan State and Tom Izzo are one of the schools in the running for four-star point guard Trey McKenney. The point guard breaks down his recruitment.
“I took three official visits to Rutgers, TCU, and Georgetown,” McKenney said. “Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Indiana are all on my hard. They’ve been recruiting me throughout high school, kind of from the beginning, really. I’m working through setting visits with all of them right now.”
McKenney says Coach Izzo and Coach Thomas Kelley have contacted him for a while. He considers his relationship with Coach Izzo and his coaching staff a strong connection. McKenney has not set up any official visits but looks to complete them this fall.
“Coach (Tom) Izzo and Coach TK (Thomas Kelley), I’ve been talking with both of them forever. So that relationship being there and being strong and them being the hometown school, and they’re making that pitch to me. It’s pretty good.”
“I haven’t set any of the visits yet,” Trey McKenney said. “I’m looking to take some in the fall and then the winter, too.
According to On3 Sports, McKenney says one of the most important factors in the recruiting process is the relationship the school he chooses has with his family. He plans on signing with whichever school he feels will give him the best chance to grow as a player and the school that makes his family feel comfortable. He also wants to play for a school with a realistic chance of winning a National Championship.
“The big thing for me is going to be the relationship a school is able to develop with my family,” McKenney said. “I’ll look at where I’ll be able to grow best as a person and as a basketball player. I’m trying to achieve my goal of making it to the NBA. Also, a big thing for me is going to be winning at the college level. I want to win.”
McKenney feels he’s improved on the defensive side of the ball and looks to continue developing as a player.
“I’ve really developed on the defensive end, on the ball,” McKenney said. “I’m consistently bringing intensity on that side of the floor. I’m able to use my body with my shotmaking. Being able to get my shot off on anyone is a big thing in basketball at any level.
