Aaron Henry Looks To Northwestern And Back To Big Ten Action

Breslin Student Events Center

East Lansing, MI

The #15 Michigan State Spartans went to Detroit and left with a win 72-49 over Oakland. They improved to 7-3 on the season.

Now the Spartans are looking to start their annual upward migration after a rough state. There are no concerns for those close to the program.

The above video is Aaron Henry talking about this team and heading to Northwestern.

Earlier today, Tom Izzo asked Tom Izzo about playing Foster Loyer and Cassius Winston together with the Spartans injuries at WING, so they can get Cassius some reps on the wing. He said, "We have, did it a little bit today in fact. We have thought about that and some of it comes down to, we've really run into a couple of things this year that have been different. Huge guards, huge guard. Lot of guards 6-4, 6-5. I mean, Oakland 6-4, 6-5 at the guards. Sometimes real athletic guards. And sometimes, it's been hard enough to keep Cassius (Winston) focused in on one spot. Now you move them a little bit, but I think that will happen. I think you'll see Foster (Loyer) there some. Connor George playing a little more, he seems to give us some energy, gives us some offensive rebounding. He can shoot the ball. "

Izzo added, "You know, we're not really grasping. I think like a lot of teams if you really went back and looked at all the top 50 teams like I have, shooting is really down. You know, it just is down. And last night's games. I mean, teams shoot 33-34 percent, people are excited. I don't know if it's the line. I don't know what it is. I don't know if defenses are getting better. That's for the analytic people to figure out and I'm not one of those. But I do think we're going to look at a couple of things because maybe we can get more shooting in the game at times, which is good. We're also trying to get our defense better, which is good too."

I watched (Cassius) and his teammates and now I gotta live with his mother, who thinks he should be playing more because he got three rebounds. So, I slept on the couch the last two nights and he's probably… people that were ripping him on Twitter are probably praising him now. And I can have a little fun with Aaron (Henry) now since Steven (Izzo) outrebounded him. Other than that, everything's cool.”

The team will return to the hard-court Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Northwestern. That game can be seen on BTNN at 8:00 PM.

