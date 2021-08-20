August 20, 2021
Aaron Henry Makes A Splash In Summer League

The former Spartan impressed in the summer league with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Aaron Henry just needed a chance, a chance he got when he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Henry helped the 76ers to a 3-2 record and scored 17 points in the final game of the Vegas Summer League. Henry added three rebounds, two assists and a steal in the 103-98 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Henry signed a two-way contract with the 76ers where he will split time between the 76ers and their G league affiliate the Delaware Blue Coats.

