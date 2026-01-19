Spartans Refuse to Abandon Key Player's Offensive Development

Many of the players returning to the Michigan State basketball team have made vital contributions to this year's success, putting the Spartans in a strong position for another shot at the Big Ten title and a deep March run.



Point guard Jeremy Fears continues to grow into one of the best leaders the program has had, while his offense improves day by day. Jaxon Kohler has hit another gear, leading the team with 13.9 points per game and suddenly becoming a consistent three-point threat, and Carson Cooper has developed from a zero-star high school recruit to an essential defender and rebounder with an underrated offensive game.



Michigan State's Coen Carr dunks against Indiana during the second half on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yet, one name is missing from that list: junior forward Coen Carr.



Carr's Season So Far



Coen Carr was expected to become one of the top players in college basketball this season. His freakish athleticism, electric dunks, and the difference he can make on the floor defensively already made him a massive mismatch for almost any opponent, and he displayed adequate shooting from three-point range and the free throw line as his sophomore campaign progressed.



Michigan State's Coen Carr dunks against Northwestern during the second half on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unfortunately, his shooting successes have seen regression in his junior year. He's gone from making 61.1% of his shot attempts to just 48.3%. His free throw percentage has dropped by nearly 10%, and his three-point shooting has dipped from 33.3% to a dismal 20.6%.



But those numbers don't tell the whole story for Carr's offense. Looking at the overall stat sheet for this season will tell you he's the team's third-leading scorer with 11 points per game. That doesn't quite match his percentages, and looking closer will reveal he had a few games at the start of the year and/or against lesser competition that skew those numbers.



Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., left, slaps hands with Coen Carr, right, after Carr's dunk against Northwestern during the second half on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He had 15 against then-No. 14 Arkansas but six against then-No. 16 North Carolina, then 10 against No. 4 Duke but three against Penn State and two against then-No. 13 Nebraska. It's just too inconsistent. Coen Carr is still an elctrifying highlight reel and more than makes up for any lack of production with his defense and rebounding, but the Spartans need him to rediscover his offense as they fight through the Big Ten.



"Coen's great with his defense and his attitude," head coach Tom Izzo said following Saturday's win over Washington in which Carr had just six points and missed several free throws. "He's just not playing as well offensively, and we're going to fight through that because it'll be a cold day in hell before I give up on Coen Carr."



13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) jumps for the rebound during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

In seven Big Ten games this season, Carr is averaging just about 8.3 points and 4.9 rebounds. The rebounding is consistent with most of his season and his career, but he was avearging almost 15 points per game during the nonconference schedule, which would lead the team if he produced consistently.



Some of that can be attributed to defenses knowing what he wants to do, but Michigan State believes he can do much more than others know.



Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks to forward Coen Carr (55) after a play against Oakland during the second half at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I am worried about it," Izzo admitted. "I feel for Coen because I know how hard he's worked at it. ... There's a couple things we're going to work a little harder on when they play him like that, and that's going to be on me."



Credit Izzo for having the awareness to keep working with his stars. He knows what this team can be. Carr's potential, like his leaping ability, is through the roof, but Michigan State needs to unlock it on the offensive end to reach its full potential as a team in 2026.



