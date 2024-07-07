Breaking: Former Michigan State Star Re-signs with Charlotte Hornets
Miles Bridges has just signed a three year extension to stay with the Charlotte Hornets. Bridges was an unrestricted free agent and has come to a contract extension this Saturday.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Bridges has agreed to a three year 75 million dollar extension.
According to Wojnarowski, Bridges won't have a player option attached to his deal. “No options on deal. Bridges’ agent Rich Paul of @KlutchSports finalized a deal with Hornets’ front office today to bring Bridges back with a core of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
During his seven seasons with the Hornets, Bridges has averaged 14.8 points per game, six rebounds, as well as two and a half assists per game. Bridges also won the Rising Stars Challenge MVP award back in the 2019-2020 season.
Bridges has had off the court issues, as he sat out the entire 2022-23 campaign following his June 2022 arrest. In November of 2022 Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge after he was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend in front of their two children and initially faced three felony charges as reported by ESPN writer Baxter Holmes.
Holmes also mentioned that Bridges was also required to serve 100 hours of community service, complete 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling, complete 52 weeks of parenting classes, pay a $500 domestic violence fine and pay a $300 restitution fine. Bridges would also be issued a 10-year protective order and told not to contact the woman or come within 100 yards of her.
After the NBA’s investigation on the incident, Bridges was suspended for 30 games without pay in April 2023, although it ruled that 20 of those games were considered served because he missed the 2022-23 season.
This past season, Bridges has played great for the Hornets as he averaged a career high with 21 points per game. As well as averaging 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while averaging 37.4 minutes.
