Looking at Michigan State Spartans-Iowa Hawkeyes History
As Homecoming adds another piece of history to the Michigan State Spartans' resume, so too does the matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Saturday’s game between the Spartans and Hawkeyes will mark a half-century of games as they battle for the 50th time at Spartan Stadium.
The Spartans are 3-3 this season, and the Iowa Hawkeyes are 4-2. Michigan State is currently sitting in 13th place in the Big Ten as the Hawkeyes are in seventh. As the season has brought positive and negative outcomes, the history is very rich between the two programs.
In 49 career games, The Spartans have a 22-25-2 record against the Hawkeyes. The first game between the two schools was held in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sept. 26, 1953. Spartan Nation had a happy trip home leaving Iowa City for the first time as Michigan State took home a 21-7 victory.
Throughout the years, the greatest margin of victory came back in 1966, as the Spartans put on a clinic in front of their home fans 56-7. Spartan Nation and the homecoming crowd expected for the night game would get quite a treat if they were on hand for another performance like that one 58 years ago.
In more recent memory, the two teams have split the last 10 games, each winning five. The Spartans have traveled to Iowa City for the last two meetings and lost both of them. Last season, the Spartans struggled mightily as quarterback Noah Kim threw three interceptions. The Spartans offense failed to score one touchdown throughout the entire game.
On a positive note, historically, the Spartans have been very competitive when this Big Ten showdown takes place at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State has a 10-10-1 record all-time at home. It was victorious in its last time at home, defeating the Hawkeyes, 17-10, in 2017.
This rivalry was also highlighted when the two teams met in the Big Ten Championship in 2015. The No. 5 Spartans narrowly downed the No. 4 Hawkeyes, 16-13, with a game-clinching touchdown in the final half-minute of the contest.
As the 50th game between these two respected universities kicks off, it is another opportunity to not only add win No. 23 against the Hawkeyes but a chance to rank above some other teams in the conference and put them on notice for what the second half of the season will look like for Spartans football.
