MSU Opponent Preview: Michigan Offense
Another edition of the Paul Bunyan Trophy rivalry will take place this Saturday when the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines will meet again.
Michigan won last year’s match-up 49-0 and leads the all-time rivalry, 73-38-5. However, Michigan State has won eight of the last 14 meetings.
The Wolverines are a seven-and-a-half-point favorite. Coach Sherrone Moore’s squad and the Spartans’ most bitter rival is coming off a 21-7 loss to Illinois, already their third loss of the season.
2024 has been a rude awakening for the Wolverines, especially offensively. They are certainly feeling the effects of losing several important contributors to a National Championship team.
Michigan no longer has quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Blake Corum, wide receivers Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson, and six offensive linemen who started or were heavily in the rotation.
So far, it has been tough for the Wolverines to reload on offense.
Michigan promoted Kirk Campbell to offensive coordinator this season. Campbell has been with the Wolverines since 2022.
Campbell’s offense has not threatened many teams. The Wolverines rank 119th in total offense (308.6 yards per game), 129th in passing offense (128.3 yards per game), 45th in rushing offense (180.3 yards per game), and 112th in scoring offense (21.1 points per game).
As usual, Michigan’s strength is its run game. Kalel Mullings (676 yards, seven touchdowns) and Donovan Edwards (391 yards, three touchdowns) have led the way for the Wolverines’ ground game. Michigan State’s run game will be put to the test again.
However, Michigan has almost zero passing game. The Wolverines have cycled through three quarterbacks this season, and none have grabbed the starting job and run with it. Michigan started the season with Davis Warren as the starter, but Alex Orji and Jack Tuttle have both started at times.
Tuttle started for the Wolverines against Illinois, throwing for 208 yards and an interception. Jonathan Smith, Joe Rossi, and the Spartans will likely see Tuttle, an Indiana transfer who is in his sixth year in college.
The Wolverines’ top receiver is tight end Colston Loveland (344 yards, two touchdowns). However, they have gotten almost nothing out of their outside receivers.
Michigan State’s defense matches up well with this offense. The Spartans can sell out for the run and force the Wolverines to throw the ball.
Before the season, this game seemed out of reach for the Spartans. Now, with how the Wolverines’ offense has performed, a victory feels more attainable.
