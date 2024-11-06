BREAKING: Time Update for Michigan State's Game Against Bowling Green Next Week
An update was made to Michigan State men's basketball's schedule on Wednesday.
The team announced that its No. 16 game against Bowling Green has been set for a 6 p.m. tip-off.
The game will come just days after the Spartans take on No. 1 Kansas in Tuesday's State Farm Champions Classic in Atlanta, Georgia.
It will be Michigan State's third home game of the season. The two teams haven't met since 2012 when the Spartans defeated the Falcons, 64-53, on the road.
Bowling Green last faced Michigan State at the Breslin Center the season prior.
The Spartans lead the all-time series, 4-0.
This meeting will consist of a reunion, as former Michigan State guard Lourawls "Tum Tum" Nairn Jr., now an assistant coach for the Falcons will be making his return to East Lansing.
Michigan State is 1-0 so far this season, fresh off an 81-57 win over Monmouth.
Below is a partial transcript from Spartans coach Tom Izzo's opening statement from his postgame press conference on Monday:
Izzo: "A year ago, we were 0-1, and now, we're 1-0, so I guess there's some positive things here. And actually, a lot of them I am reminded by my good friend Doug Herner who always says '[If] the ball doesn't go in the hole, nothing looks good.' I mean, the ball didn't go in the hold, and we had 23 assists and we shot 49%. So, there were some positives. One of our biggest fears was the way Jaden [Akins] had been shooting and playing, and Jaden looked like every bit the senior he should be, and he was. He took the ball to the basket. He got nine rebounds, 23 points, he had five assists, he had one turnover in 26 or 7 minutes. So, his running on the break is what we were complaining about. And he vowed he was going to do a better job. And he did do a better job. So, I was really happy for him. Some of our new guys, Frankie [Fidler], struggled a little bit, even missed some free throws, which he's dynamite at, but got 9 points. ... I thought our 3s that we had -- we took 18, I thought 15 of them were great shots, and Book [Xavier Booker] and [Frankie] Fiddler, and even Jaden was 1-for-4 from the 3. Tre Holloman has been shooting the ball really well. Now, he never got into the game because he was in foul trouble. I thought the guy that's been playing the best was Jaxon [Kohler], and he just struggled tonight. He just couldn't keep his hands on the ball, and I don't know why; he hasn't done that all summer. And maybe the couple of stars, you know, Coen [Carr], and I thought Jase Richardson for a freshman -- not only played well, but he played with a purpose. He he has a great basketball IQ, so when we were struggling there, we put him and Jeremy [Fears Jr.] together. I thought that really helped us. I thought that's when Akins played well and and Cohen, some at the 3, some at the 4, did some nice things. So we rebounded OK. Turnovers, we had 13, but we had 11 going in the last couple of minutes, playing a lot of people, that's something we have to get used to each other a little bit."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.