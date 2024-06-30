BREAKING: Tyson Walker Joins Fellow Spartan Mat Ishbia's Phoenix Suns' Summer League Team
Former Michigan State guard Tyson Walker will get his shot to play at the next level this summer.
According to Michigan State men's basketball, Walker has joined the Phoenix Suns' Summer League team. The Suns are owned by Michigan State alum and national champion, Mat Ishbia.
Walker averaged 18.4 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals in his final season with the Spartans and received second-team All-Big Ten honors. Walker was a vital piece in the Michigan State offense, being able to spot up shoot, create good shots and get to the basket. He has the potential to be a helpful addition for the Suns if he makes the roster with an impressive Summer League showing.
Walker, renowned for his stellar performance with Michigan State under the coaching of legendary coach Tom Izzo, is poised to make waves in the Summer League. Known for his exceptional skills as a shooting guard, Walker brings a potent combination of scoring ability, defensive prowess and basketball IQ that promises to bolster the Suns' roster.
During his collegiate career, Walker made significant strides in his game, earning accolades for his sharpshooting and playmaking abilities. Under Izzo's coaching, Walker flourished, demonstrating not only his technical skills but also his leadership on the court. His tenure at Michigan State saw him develop into a reliable scorer and a tenacious defender, attributes that are highly valued in the NBA, especially in a competitive environment like the Summer League.
For Phoenix, securing Walker represents a strategic move to enhance their depth and talent pool. As they continue to build on their recent successes in the NBA, Walker's addition underscores their commitment to nurturing young, promising talents. His experience under a coach like Izzo, known for producing NBA-caliber players, positions Walker as a potential asset for the Suns' future campaigns.
In the summer league, Walker will have the opportunity to showcase his skills against top-tier competition, further proving his readiness for the NBA stage.
The 2024 NBA Summer League begins Monday, July 8.
