Clash of Two Future MSU Hoops Stars a Preview of Things to Come
In perhaps the most highly anticipated high school hoops event of the year for Michigan State faithful, 2025 signees Jordan Scott (South Lakes) and Cam Ward (Largo) faced off as part of the Capitol Hoops; it was a matchup between to future Spartans and two reigning state champions in the states of Virginia (Scott) and Maryland (Ward).
Ward's Largo beat out Scott's South Lakes by one point in a 65-64 final. Ward had a dominant night, notching 25 points and 10 rebounds, shooting eight-of-15 from the floor in 32 minutes. Scott scored 19 points while shooting seven-of-16. He also had four rebounds, three assists, and three steals.
Before the matchup, Coach Tom Izzo discussed both recruits while appearing on the Monumental Sports Network. The prospects are both forwards and among 247Sports' Top 55 2025 recruits; Scott is No. 51 and Ward No. 53.
"We're to the point now where we play with kind of a center and four guys that can do a lot of things," Izzo said. "Cam can do a lot of things. As you know, Cam's a lot more physical, he's a little bigger, right? Jordan shoots the daylights out of it. Can they play together? Hell yes. I think they'll be very effective together."
Izzo was unable to attend the matchup, but assistant coach Thomas Kelley made the trip to the East Coast to watch the two future Spartans.
Scott, the No. 11 small forward in the class per 247Sports, was described by 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein as "big wing with versatile potential on both ends of the floor."
"In addition to his positional size, he's a very active wing rebounder, has good defensive metrics, a developing shooting stroke from behind the three-point line, a good feel for the game, and an understanding of how to play within the team concept," Finkelstein wrote.
Ward, the nation's No. 10 power forward, was considered a more traditional forward by Finkelstein.
"His first step isn't dynamic, but he puts pressure on the rim in short drive situations (especially when he's able to catch and rip), gets off his feet pretty quickly as a finisher, and gets himself to the free-throw line in high volume because he goes right into contact," Finkelstein wrote. "Ward can post mismatches and shows some floor vision and passing ability with his back to the basket, even throwing crosscourt skips. While he may want to expand his handle and shooting range in future years, right now Ward is hugely efficient inside the arc ... "
"Defensively too, he is more naturally suited to defend fours than threes, but he's plenty physical and a high-volume rebounder who can finish possessions next to a rim-protecting five. Ward is also a coach's son who competes with consistent energy, understands the game, and appears to be a good teammate. The bottom line is that when Ward embraces being a four-man, he's a hugely productive and efficient as both a scorer and rebounder."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
