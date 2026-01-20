Michigan State vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 20
The Michigan State Spartans and Oregon Ducks will face each other on Tuesday night in a game between one team that has won four straight games and the other that has lost four straight games.
The Spartans have won all four of their most recent games by double-digit points, and they are once again set as double-digit favorites tonight. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for Tuesday night's Big Ten showdown.
Michigan State vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Michigan State -10.5 (-115)
- Oregon +10.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Michigan State -650
- Oregon +475
Total
- OVER 137.5 (-105)
- UNDER 137.5 (-115)
Michigan State vs. Oregon How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 20
- Game Time: 9:00 pm ET
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Michigan State Record: 16-2 (6-1 in Big Ten)
- Oregon Record: 8-10 (1-6 in Big Ten)
Michigan State vs. Oregon Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 5-0 in Michigan State's last five games
- Michigan State is 14-2 straight up in its last 16 games vs. Oregon
- Oregon is 6-12 ATS in its last 18 games
- Oregon is 4-1 ATS in its last five home games
Michigan State vs. Oregon Key Player to Watch
- Jaxson Kohler, F - Michigan State Spartans
Jaxson Kohler is averaging close to a double-double per game at 13.9 points and 9.9 rebounds. He's shooting 54.4% from the field and is averaging only 1.6 turnovers per game. He is playing at an extremely efficient level, which is the perfect example of Michigan State basketball. He struggled against Washington, scoring just seven points, so let's see if he bounces back tonight.
Michigan State vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
The type of team that can beat Michigan State is one that can shoot the lights out and overpower the Spartans with its offense. Unfortunately, Oregon doesn't have that ability, ranking just 208th in college basketball in effective field goal percentage at 50.5%.
Oregon's defensive numbers are even worse, ranking 191st in defensive efficiency, far below Michigan State, which comes in at 11th in the country in that metric.
What might be the worst sign for Oregon is that the Ducks rank 259th in turnovers per possession, coughing it up on 18% of their possessions. If they turn the ball over at that high a rate and then also struggle with their shooting when they don't turn it over, it's going to be a long night for the Ducks.
Pick: Michigan State -10.5 (-115) via BetMGM
