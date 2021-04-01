Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

Former Michigan State Guard Jack Hoiberg Transfers to Texas-Arlington

One week after entering the transfer portal, former Spartan guard Jack Hoiberg finds a new team.
Author:
Publish date:

EAST LANSING – Jack Hoiberg entered the transfer portal on March 24 and has since found a new place to call home.

The former Michigan State guard is headed to the University of Texas-Arlington, he confirmed Wednesday afternoon on social media.

The Mavericks are a member of the Sun Belt Conference, and Hoiberg is immediately eligible to compete. He also could play up to two more seasons of college basketball.

Last season, UTA finished 13-13 overall with a 9-8 league mark while falling to Troy in the first round of the conference tournament (86-91).

After joining MSU as a walk-on out of high school, Hoiberg played four seasons in East Lansing, and following the departure of Xavier Tillman Sr., he spent the 2020-21 season on scholarship.

The 5-foot-11 guard played in 41 games as a Spartan and scored 10 points.

"Excited to announce I am entering the transfer portal. I'm thankful for all of the great experiences and everything that I have learned at MSU. A huge thank you to my coaches and the friends I've met along the way. Looking forward to my next chapter," Hoiberg wrote via Twitter. "I'll be a Spartan for life!"

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

Tucker
Football

Michigan State Football Ready for First Spring Scrimmage on Saturday

USATSI_12435150_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Former Michigan State Guard Jack Hoiberg Transfers to Texas-Arlington

USATSI_15660946_168390101_lowres
The War Room

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXXIX

USATSI_15335712_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Evaluating Michigan State Football's Quarterback Room

Powers, Nick 02.10.21_MSU BASEBALL PORTRAITS_0204
Baseball

Michigan State Baseball: Nick Powers Named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week

Walker
The War Room

Will Tyson Walker Solve Michigan State's Point Guard Issues?

USATSI_15244776_168390101_lowres
Football

2022 Four-Star WR Dane Key Lists Michigan State in Top-10

Simmons
The War Room

MSU Football: NFL Expert Jim Mora Jr. Breaks Down Antjuan Simmons' Pro-Potential