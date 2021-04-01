Former Michigan State Guard Jack Hoiberg Transfers to Texas-Arlington

One week after entering the transfer portal, former Spartan guard Jack Hoiberg finds a new team.

EAST LANSING – Jack Hoiberg entered the transfer portal on March 24 and has since found a new place to call home.

The former Michigan State guard is headed to the University of Texas-Arlington, he confirmed Wednesday afternoon on social media.

The Mavericks are a member of the Sun Belt Conference, and Hoiberg is immediately eligible to compete. He also could play up to two more seasons of college basketball.

Last season, UTA finished 13-13 overall with a 9-8 league mark while falling to Troy in the first round of the conference tournament (86-91).

After joining MSU as a walk-on out of high school, Hoiberg played four seasons in East Lansing, and following the departure of Xavier Tillman Sr., he spent the 2020-21 season on scholarship.

The 5-foot-11 guard played in 41 games as a Spartan and scored 10 points.

"Excited to announce I am entering the transfer portal. I'm thankful for all of the great experiences and everything that I have learned at MSU. A huge thank you to my coaches and the friends I've met along the way. Looking forward to my next chapter," Hoiberg wrote via Twitter. "I'll be a Spartan for life!"

