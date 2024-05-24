Former Michigan State PG Becomes Associate Head Coach at Bowling Green
Former Michigan State point guard Lourawls “Tum Tum” Nairn Jr. has been promoted from assistant coach to now associate head coach under Todd Simon at Bowling Green University, the school's men's basketball program announced Wednesday.
The former Michigan State point guard moved on to the coaching ranks right after spending his four years at Michigan State from 2015 to 2018. Nairn coached as a graduate assistant under Tom Izzo and quickly got a head coaching job with his alma mater, Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas. He coached there for a year before getting hired by Todd Simon at Southern Utah as an assistant coach.
Nairn joined the Bowling Green coaching staff this past season, following Coach Simon to the men's basketball program. He has now coached under Simon for two consecutive seasons, both of which were 20-win campaigns.
Nairn has always been a leader on and off the court during his time at Michigan State under Tom Izzo.
Back in 2017, Izzo said that Nairn Jr. will “probably go down as one of the greatest program guys of all time.”
Izzo also said the following about Nairn:
“I’ve had a lot of good and cool leaders over my time here, but none maybe that has done more for not only our community, our school, our players, our coaching staff. This is a special kid.”
Nairn was one of the former players who many Michigan State fans were hoping would fill that vacant assistant coaching spot in East Lansing. Unfortunately for them, it looks like being associate head coach at Bowling Green was too hard to pass up.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that Nairn is proving himself as a coach at the college level. He has done a solid job as a head coach at the high school ranks and has done great as an assistant in college. With Nairn still being so young, it's likely that he will one day earn the opportunity to be a full-time head coach at the college level.
Who knows, maybe years from now when Nairn gets some more experience, he could be the next coach for Michigan State.
