Top Duke Threats Michigan State Must Prepare For

Michigan State will try to protect its undefeated record this Saturday as the Duke Blue Devils come to the Breslin Center.

MSU has not beaten Duke since 2020 in the Champions Classic played at Cameron Indoor Stadium, so Tom Izzo will want to take down one of the best teams in college basketball. Duke has certainly played like it this season.

This game should be one of the best of the college basketball season, as both teams have been powerhouses to start the year. Even if the Spartans don’t win, they should not feel bad about where the season is headed.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer are the obvious players the Spartans must watch for, but who are some of the other names to know for the Blue Devils?

Let’s break down a few players who could impact the game in a big way.

Guard Isaiah Evans

Dec 2, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after making the game-winning steal during the second half against the Florida Gators at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 67-66. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The sophomore is off to a solid start for the Blue Devils.

Averaging nearly 13 points per game, Evans will pose problems for the Spartans with his length and his ability to get to the basket. MSU does not have a ton of size at guard, so Evans could have a big game.

It’s unknown which Spartan will guard Evans, but Izzo will have a plan for him. He could be a major X-factor for Duke if he gets going.

Center Patrick Ngongba II

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) shoots a free throw during the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

A long, athletic big man with passing acumen, the Spartans have not seen a player like Ngongba this season.

Averaging 13 points, six rebounds, and three assists per game this season, Ngongba is nearly seven feet tall and has supreme athleticism. He can run the pick-and-roll as the roll man and find a shooter in the corner on the short roll.

It’s rare for players to be as raw as Ngongba but be so polished in the half-court, so the Spartan bigs must be mindful of his skill set. MSU cannot allow Ngongba to dominate the game around the basket.

Forward Dame Sarr

Nov 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) reacts after hitting a three-pointer during the second half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Another raw athletic player, Sarr has flashed at times for the Blue Devils this season.

Averaging nearly seven points and four rebounds, Sarr is a supremely talented athlete who is learning how to play the game. He is not scoring the basketball very efficiently, but his tenacity makes a real impact on both ends of the floor.

The Spartans must prevent Sarr from playing to his strengths, or he will have a major impact on the game. He has a way to go before being a truly plus-player, but Izzo cannot let him turn a corner in this game.

