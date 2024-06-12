Former Michigan State Spartan Moira Joiner Signs With Baxi Ferrol in Spain
Michigan State women's basketball graduate Moira Joiner has signed to play with Baxi Ferrol in Spain for the 2024-25 season, the club announced on Tuesday.
During her time as a Spartan, Joiner was a four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, Michigan State's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree and a two-time All-Big Ten Second Team selection. She had a career 3-point percentage of .400, ended her career with 1,173 sports, led the Big Ten with her 3-point shooting percentage, averaged 14.7 PPG, 4.8 boards and 2.7 assists per game and No. 9 in the Big Ten in FG% with .472.
Joiner, with her skill set honed through competing in the Big Ten, stands poised to excel as a basketball player overseas. Her tenure in one of the most competitive collegiate conferences has equipped her with the resilience and adaptability necessary to navigate the challenges of international play.
Joiner's experience in the Big Ten has provided her with a rigorous foundation, both physically and mentally. The conference is renowned for its tough, physical style of play, forcing players to elevate their game to compete at the highest level. Throughout her time in the Big Ten, Joiner faced some of the most talented players in collegiate basketball, learning valuable lessons about perseverance and determination along the way.
These attributes will undoubtedly serve her well on the international stage, where she will encounter diverse playing styles and competition.
Furthermore, Joiner's exposure to top-tier coaching and competition in the Big Ten has honed her basketball IQ and decision-making abilities. The conference boasts some of the most respected coaches in the sport, who have undoubtedly helped shape Joiner into a well-rounded player. She has learned to analyze opponents' strategies, exploit weaknesses and make split-second decisions under pressure.
These skills will be invaluable as Joiner adjusts to the nuances of international play, where quick thinking and adaptability are essential.
Joiner's success in the Big Ten also speaks to her work ethic and dedication to improvement. To compete at such a high level, she has undoubtedly put in countless hours in the gym, refining her skills and conditioning her body for the demands of elite basketball. This commitment to excellence will undoubtedly continue as she embarks on her professional career overseas, where she will be faced with new challenges and opportunities for growth.
Joiner's versatility as a player will make her a valuable asset to any team overseas. She has demonstrated the ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game, whether it be scoring, playmaking or defense. This versatility will allow her to adapt to different roles and playing styles, maximizing her impact on the court.
