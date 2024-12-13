Former MSU Star and His Team Eliminated From NBA Cup
Former Michigan State forward Draymond Green was eliminated from the NBA Cup after the Golden State Warriors took a controversial 91-90 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
The four-time NBA champion recorded 8 points and four assists in the 1-point loss.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed his displeasure with the officiating after the loss. Specifically, a foul call against Golden State with 3.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. This allowed Rockets guard Jalen Green to nail two free throws to clinch a trip to Las Vegas for the NBA Cup Semifinals.
“We aren’t going [to the semifinals] because of a loose ball foul 80 feet from the basket with the game on the line,” Kerr said. “I’ve never seen anything like that in my life and it was ridiculous.”
Green, an eight-time All-Defensive star, had the primary defensive assignment of Rockets center Alperen Sengun.
Sengun is a rising star in the league, who showed his potential against the Warriors, leading the game in scoring with 26 points on one of the best defenders of all time.
Green’s longtime running mate, Steph Curry, had a slow shooting night to his expectations. He went 3-for-9 from behind the arc and finished the game with 19 points.
This game was a sign of the Rockets' rebuild heading in the right direction. Before Wednesday’s game the Rockets held a 15-game losing streak to the Warriors dating back to Feb. 2020, during the James Harden era.
Green and the Warriors have been present in some of the highest-pressure games ever, but Golden State was unsuccessful in their first-ever elimination game in the NBA Cup.
Green has always been a crucial piece of the Warriors dynasty after being a consensus All-American at Michigan State. The Saginaw native is currently in his 13th season with the organization after being selected in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft.
Golden State didn't enter the season with high expectations as it has entered the tail end of its reign over The Association. But the Warriors have started the season strong at 14-10 and are currently slated as the fifth seed in the highly competitive Western Conference.
However, Golden State could look to improve by being an active participant in the sweepstakes for Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler.
As the Warriors' core rises in age, there is uncertainty if they will ever be able to get back to the pinnacle of the sport and contend for their fifth championship since 2015. The acquisition of an All-NBA player could extend the timeline for Green and Curry.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.