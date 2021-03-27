Former Northeastern PG Tyson Walker Commits to Michigan State

Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
A former Northeastern point guard committed to Michigan State basketball Saturday afternoon.
EAST LANSING – Two weeks after being sent home early, Michigan State has addressed a big concern moving forward.

Former Northeastern point guard Tyson Walker committed to the Spartans Saturday afternoon, picking MSU over Texas, Kansas, Miami, Vanderbilt, and Maryland.

As a sophomore, he averaged 18.8 points and 4.8 assists per game and was named the Colonial Athletic Association's Defensive Player of the Year. Walker also earned CAA's All-Conference first-team honors.

He entered the transfer portal on March 12 and will look to lead a Michigan State offense in desperate need of a point guard.

The lack of a floor general turned MSU into one of the Big Ten's worst offenses. 

The Spartans rotated Rocket Watts, Foster Loyer, and A.J. Hoggard, but none found a consistent rhythm.

All three players may return next season alongside incoming freshman Jaden Akins, meaning Michigan State has plenty of options.

However, it remains to be seen if Walker will be eligible to play immediately or sit out a year, much like Joey Hauser did in 2019. Typically, NCAA rules require the athlete to sit out, yet last season every transfer received immediate eligibility.

