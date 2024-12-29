Former Spartan Star Shines in Close Loss
Former Michigan State Spartan Miles Bridges had an impressive performance in his most recent game,
Bridges recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds in the Charlotte Hornets' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. While his shooting efficiency wasn’t ideal, the effort he put into both offense and defense showcased his resilience and leadership on the floor. Bridges, who had a standout college career with the Spartans, demonstrated that even when things aren’t clicking fully on the offensive end, his ability to contribute in multiple areas of the game is invaluable to his team.
Bridges finished the game with a shooting line of 5-of-16 from the field, including a tough 1-of-8 from beyond the arc. Despite the struggles from deep, he continued to attack the basket, showing his persistence and ability to make an impact even when his shot wasn’t falling. His scoring came in spurts, but the key to his performance was his rebounding.
With 10 boards, Bridges was able to provide his team with crucial second-chance opportunities, grabbing key offensive rebounds and helping to control the glass on the defensive end as well.
His performance also highlighted his leadership. Even when his shot wasn’t falling, Bridges never let up and continued to hustle. He provided a much-needed spark, both through his effort and his vocal presence on the floor. As the team’s leader, Bridges made sure to set the tone for his teammates, especially when things weren’t going as smoothly as they’d like on offense. It’s this type of mentality that makes him such a valuable asset to any team, as he can impact the game in ways beyond just scoring.
What stood out most about Bridges' double-double performance was his ability to affect the game even when his shooting struggles were apparent. The 1-of-8 showing from 3-point range may not have been ideal, but his ability to remain active in other aspects, particularly on the glass, was crucial for his team.
Bridges' effort helped keep the game competitive, and in many ways, it was his leadership that lifted his team during a challenging stretch. His performance is a reminder that true stars don’t just show up when the ball is going in; they make their presence felt regardless of the circumstances, and Bridges certainly did that in this game.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.