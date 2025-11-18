Spartan Nation

How to Watch, Listen to Michigan State's Clash vs. Kentucky

Here are all the details on how to view the Spartans' annual game in the Champions Classic.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State center Carson Cooper battles for a rebound during a game against Colgate on Nov. 3, 2025.
Michigan State center Carson Cooper battles for a rebound during a game against Colgate on Nov. 3, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI
No. 17 Michigan State men's basketball is in New York on Tuesday for a big game against No. 12 Kentucky during its annual game in the Champions Classic. The Spartans enter 3-0, while the Wildcats are 3-1.

Here are all the details on how to watch Tuesday's game.

Television Info

Coen Carr
Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) looks for someone to pass to during the first half of a game against San Jose State on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tip-Off: 6:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Announcers: Dan Shulman (play-by-play); Jay Bilas (analyst); Kris Budden (sidelines)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Tom Izzo
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo yells to his players during a game against San Jose State on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

SiriusXM Channels: 106 or 195

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (analyst), Zach Surdenik (host)

Looking at the Wildcats

Mark Pope
Nov 14, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope claps during the first half against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

As said earlier, Kentucky is 3-1 on the season. The Wildcats are searching for their first marquee win of the season, and the 17th-ranked Spartans are a big opportunity for them.

So far, Kentucky's only wins have been against Nicholls, Valparaiso, and Eastern Illinois --- all of which were blowouts. Its loss came on the road to now-No. 6 Louisville last Tuesday, 96-88.

UK is just starting up its second year with Mark Pope as its head coach. During Pope's first season in 2024-25, the Wildcats finished 24-12 overall, 10-8 during SEC competition, and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament as a three seed.

Pope once played for Kentucky himself, serving as a team captain on a UK team that won the 1996 national title. He's also had stops as a head coach at Utah Valley and BYU.

Players to Know

Otega Owe
Nov 4, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) moves the ball during the second half against the Nicholls Colonels at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The first thing that sticks out about Kentucky's roster is how deep it is. Ten different players played at least 15 minutes during the Wildcats' most recent game against Eastern Illinois. Now, part of that is likely because it was a 46-point rout, but 10 saw the court during the Louisville loss, with nine playing double-digit minutes.

Currently, five are averaging at least 10 points per game, one of whom isn't even a starter. The two leaders to watch are Denzel Aberdeen (15.3 points a contest) and Otega Oweh (13.0 points per game).

Aberdeen is a transfer addition who was a contributor on last season's Florida team that won the national championship. Oweh led Kentucky in scoring last season, averaging 16.2 points.

The other three players averaging 10-plus are: Mouhamed Dioubate (12.0), Collin Chandler (11.3), and Malachi Moreno (10.5).

Denzel Aberdee
Nov 4, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) claps after a basket is scored during the second half against the Nicholls Colonels at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

