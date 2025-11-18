How to Watch, Listen to Michigan State's Clash vs. Kentucky
No. 17 Michigan State men's basketball is in New York on Tuesday for a big game against No. 12 Kentucky during its annual game in the Champions Classic. The Spartans enter 3-0, while the Wildcats are 3-1.
Here are all the details on how to watch Tuesday's game.
Television Info
Tip-Off: 6:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Announcers: Dan Shulman (play-by-play); Jay Bilas (analyst); Kris Budden (sidelines)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
SiriusXM Channels: 106 or 195
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (analyst), Zach Surdenik (host)
Looking at the Wildcats
As said earlier, Kentucky is 3-1 on the season. The Wildcats are searching for their first marquee win of the season, and the 17th-ranked Spartans are a big opportunity for them.
So far, Kentucky's only wins have been against Nicholls, Valparaiso, and Eastern Illinois --- all of which were blowouts. Its loss came on the road to now-No. 6 Louisville last Tuesday, 96-88.
UK is just starting up its second year with Mark Pope as its head coach. During Pope's first season in 2024-25, the Wildcats finished 24-12 overall, 10-8 during SEC competition, and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament as a three seed.
Pope once played for Kentucky himself, serving as a team captain on a UK team that won the 1996 national title. He's also had stops as a head coach at Utah Valley and BYU.
Players to Know
The first thing that sticks out about Kentucky's roster is how deep it is. Ten different players played at least 15 minutes during the Wildcats' most recent game against Eastern Illinois. Now, part of that is likely because it was a 46-point rout, but 10 saw the court during the Louisville loss, with nine playing double-digit minutes.
Currently, five are averaging at least 10 points per game, one of whom isn't even a starter. The two leaders to watch are Denzel Aberdeen (15.3 points a contest) and Otega Oweh (13.0 points per game).
Aberdeen is a transfer addition who was a contributor on last season's Florida team that won the national championship. Oweh led Kentucky in scoring last season, averaging 16.2 points.
The other three players averaging 10-plus are: Mouhamed Dioubate (12.0), Collin Chandler (11.3), and Malachi Moreno (10.5).
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming game against Kentucky when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.