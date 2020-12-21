Langford: Michigan State 'Didn't Come to Play' Against Northwestern

Michigan State basketball looked out of sorts and sloppy on Sunday night, losing 79-65 to the Wildcats.

Michigan State basketball isn't playing up to its full potential, a 79-65 loss at Northwestern made that clear.

Yes, we can all agree, NU is better than anyone realized due to its unimpressive non-conference slate, but they are a skilled and talented team.

"We just didn't come to play, MSU captain Joshua Langford said. "We messed up a lot of coverages defensively. We just wasn't there as a unit overall, and we take full responsibility for that as players. Our coaches, I think they did a pretty good job of preparing us, but when it comes to really getting the job done, it's those five guys on the court."

The Spartans shot the ball terribly on Sunday while settling for contested jumpers and missing multiple layups.

However, anyone would struggle hitting 8-of-31 three-pointers (6-of-25 before Izzo pulled starters), and your starting point guard missed his first nine attempts.

"Disappointed, to be honest with you, confused. In one of the more inept performances of my 26 years. It's kind of a harsh statement, but I'm blaming myself," Tom Izzo told reporters in a videoconference. "I'm the one that has to have my team ready."

Yet, Michigan State didn't lose its Big Ten opener because of poor shooting; they lost it defensively.

Right now, the Spartans can't protect the rim, nor can MSU defend shooters properly.

We witnessed it in games against Detroit Mercy, Western Michigan, and Oakland.

Tonight, the Spartans entered the Welsh-Ryan Arena 11th in the conference when defending the 3-point shot and had allowed opponents to shoot nearly 40% regularly based on overall field-goal percentage.

Boo Buie was just the latest player to have a career night against Michigan State, draining 30-points and nailing 5-of-6 three-pointers.

The sophomore guard is a phenomenal athlete, but the Spartans did nothing to make him uncomfortable, as Izzo eluded to in the postgame; against OU, Rashad Williams hit some tough shots, whereas Northwestern made open ones, meaning MSU didn't close out on shooters at an acceptable level.

"Missing shots, that's okay. We took some bad shots; that's not okay, but I can live with that. But not guarding anybody, not rebounding, and fouling," said Izzo. "I mean 53% (from the field) and 47% from the three – that was ridiculous."

