Michigan State Basketball 12.5-Point Favorites Against Nebraska

The Spartans return home from a long road trip to face Nebraska Saturday night.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State basketball returns to the Breslin Center to host Nebraska Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The Spartans are coming off an 84-78 loss to Iowa on Tuesday night, where they played substantially better; however, MSU is on a four-game losing streak dating back to Jan. 8.

"We're coming off a week that no doubt we needed a day off yesterday," MSU coach Tom Izzo said. "The three games in five or six days and staying on the road there … it's been difficult."

MSU enters the matchup with an 8-7 overall record and a 2-7 mark in conference play.

Nebraska is playing for the first time since Jan. 10 due to COVID-19 issues but holds a record of 4-8 (0-5 B1G).

How to Watch

  • Where: Breslin Center
  • When: Saturday, February 6, at 6:30 p.m.
  • Announcers: Lisa Byington & Stephen Bardo

Odds

  • My Bookie: MSU is a 12.5-point favorite.
  • Sky Book: MSU is a 12.5-point favorite.
  • BetMania: MSU is a 12.5-point favorite.
  • Pinnacle: MSU is a 12.5-point favorite.

Last Five Games

  • Jan 2, 2021: MSU vs. Nebraska, W 84-77
  • Feb 20, 2020: MSU vs. Nebraska, W 86-65
  • Mar 5, 2019: MSU vs. Nebraska, W 91-76
  • Jan 17, 2019: MSU vs. Nebraska, W 70-64
  • Dec 3, 2017: MSU vs. Nebraska, W 86-57

Series Notes

  • Michigan State leads the all-time series with Nebraska, 19-9.
  • Tom Izzo holds an 11-3 record against the Cornhuskers.
  • The Spartans have won 10 of 13 meetings as Big Ten opponents, including an 84-77 decision on Jan. 2.

