Michigan State Basketball 12.5-Point Favorites Against Nebraska

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State basketball returns to the Breslin Center to host Nebraska Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The Spartans are coming off an 84-78 loss to Iowa on Tuesday night, where they played substantially better; however, MSU is on a four-game losing streak dating back to Jan. 8.

"We're coming off a week that no doubt we needed a day off yesterday," MSU coach Tom Izzo said. "The three games in five or six days and staying on the road there … it's been difficult."

MSU enters the matchup with an 8-7 overall record and a 2-7 mark in conference play.

Nebraska is playing for the first time since Jan. 10 due to COVID-19 issues but holds a record of 4-8 (0-5 B1G).

How to Watch

Where: Breslin Center

When: Saturday, February 6, at 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Lisa Byington & Stephen Bardo

Odds

My Bookie: MSU is a 12.5-point favorite.

Sky Book: MSU is a 12.5-point favorite.

BetMania: MSU is a 12.5-point favorite.

Pinnacle: MSU is a 12.5-point favorite.

Last Five Games

Jan 2, 2021: MSU vs. Nebraska, W 84-77

Feb 20, 2020: MSU vs. Nebraska, W 86-65

Mar 5, 2019: MSU vs. Nebraska, W 91-76

Jan 17, 2019: MSU vs. Nebraska, W 70-64

Dec 3, 2017: MSU vs. Nebraska, W 86-57

Series Notes

Michigan State leads the all-time series with Nebraska, 19-9.

Tom Izzo holds an 11-3 record against the Cornhuskers.

The Spartans have won 10 of 13 meetings as Big Ten opponents, including an 84-77 decision on Jan. 2.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1