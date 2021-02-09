Michigan State Basketball 3-Point Favorites Against Penn State

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State basketball will host Penn State on Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the middle of a three-game homestand.

Last weekend, the Spartans broke a four-game losing skid against Nebraska, winning 66-56; however, MSU turned the ball over a season-high 22 times and needs to tighten it up offensively.

"The road gets tougher now," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. "But I think it's a great time of year for the road to get tougher for us."

MSU enters the matchup with a 9-7 overall record and a 3-7 mark in the conference whereas, Penn State is 7-8 with four Big Ten victories.

"They (PSU) have rebounded pretty nicely now; they've won four of their last six … they have very, very good guard play," said Izzo. "They come at you in waves."

How to Watch

Where: Breslin Center

Tuesday, February 9, at 7:00 p.m.

Announcers: Dave Flemming & Dan Dakich

Odds

BookMaker: MSU is a 3-point favorite.

Pinnacle: MSU is a 3-point favorite.

Sky Book: MSU is a 3-point favorite.

Sports Betting: MSU is a 3-point favorite.

Last Five Games

Mar 3, 2020: MSU vs. Penn State, W 79-71

Feb 4, 2020: MSU vs. Penn State, L 70-75

Jan 13, 2019: MSU vs. Penn State, W 71-56

Jan 31, 2018: MSU vs. Penn State, W 76-68

Mar 9, 2017: MSU vs. Penn State, W 78-51 (Big Ten Tournament)

Series Notes

Michigan State leads the all-time series, 40-9.

MSU has won 24 of the last 30, including 11 of the last 13 contests.

Tom Izzo is 33-8 against Penn State.

