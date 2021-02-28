Michigan State Basketball 3-Point Underdogs Against Maryland

The Spartans are set to face Maryland Sunday afternoon at the Xfinity Center, a place MSU has won before.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball hits the road, traveling to Maryland on Sunday, Feb. 28.

It's the third of six contests in 13 days for MSU after a COVID-19 outbreak caused multiple postponements; the Spartans are making them up in the final two weeks.

Michigan State is coming off a 71-67 win over No. 4 Ohio State, putting them on the NCAA tournament bubble.

Following back-to-back top-5 victories, the Spartans are one of 15 teams with five Quadrant 1 wins.

"I didn't think it was the best we played; it was one of the more physical games we've played in," MSU coach Tom Izzo said. "We have a very short turnaround again … we're focusing in on Maryland."

The Terrapins have won four of their last five contests, including a 68-59 win against Rutgers on Feb. 21. Maryland enters the game 14-10 overall and 8-9 in the conference, whereas Michigan State, the winners of three straight, are 13-9.

How to Watch

Where: Xfinity Center

When: Sunday, February 28, at 2 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Harlan & Dan Bonner

Odds

My Bookie: MSU is a 3-point underdog.

Sky Book: MSU is a 3-point underdog.

Pinnacle: MSU is a 3-point underdog.

BookMaker: MSU is a 3-point underdog.

Last Five Games

Feb 29, 2020: MSU vs. Maryland, W 78-66

Feb 15, 2020: MSU vs. Maryland, L 60-67

Jan 21, 2019: MSU vs. Maryland, W 69-55

Jan 28, 2018: MSU vs. Maryland, W 74-68

Jan 4, 2018: MSU vs. Maryland, W 91-61

Series Notes

Michigan State leads the all-time series, 10-6.

MSU has won seven out of the last nine games against Maryland.

Tom Izzo is 9-6 in his career vs. the Terps.

The Spartans have won the previous two games played at Maryland.

