Michigan State Basketball 6-Point Underdogs Against Purdue

Michigan State basketball and Purdue are set to play each other for the 127th time in program history.
EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball plays the first of two road games this week in the state of Indiana, beginning at Purdue Tuesday night.

The Spartans have six more scheduled regular season games, including a trip to Maryland, but two contests against Indiana (home) and Michigan (away) have yet to be rescheduled following postponements due to COVID-19.

MSU is coming off a brutal 30-point loss to Iowa last weekend and will look to turn things around in hopes of extending an NCAA Tournament streak spanning two decades.

"Streaks are important, but … records are made to be broken," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "Of course, the streak is important to me because it's something special."

Purdue enters the matchup 13-8 overall and 8-6 in league play, whereas the Spartans are 10-8 and 4-8 in the Big Ten.

How to Watch

  • Where: Mackey Arena
  • When: Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 7:00 p.m.
  • Announcers: Dave Flemming & Dan Dakich

Odds

  • Bovada: MSU is a 6-point underdog.
  • My Bookie: MSU is a 6-point underdog.
  • BookMaker: MSU is a 6-point underdog.
  • Just Bet: MSU is a 6-point underdog.

Last Five Games

  • Jan 8, 2021: MSU vs. Purdue, L 54-55
  • Jan 12, 2020: MSU vs. Purdue, L 42-71
  • Jan 27, 2019: MSU vs. Purdue, L 63-73
  • Jan 8, 2019: MSU vs. Purdue, W 77-59
  • Feb 10, 2018: MSU vs. Purdue, W 68-65

Series Notes

  • Purdue leads the all-time series with MSU, 71-55, including a 55-54 win in East Lansing this year.
  • Michigan State is 18-44 all-time at Purdue.
  • Tom Izzo is 26-19 against Purdue.
  • The Boilermakers have won six of the last nine meetings.

