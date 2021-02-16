Michigan State Basketball 6-Point Underdogs Against Purdue

Michigan State basketball and Purdue are set to play each other for the 127th time in program history.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball plays the first of two road games this week in the state of Indiana, beginning at Purdue Tuesday night.

The Spartans have six more scheduled regular season games, including a trip to Maryland, but two contests against Indiana (home) and Michigan (away) have yet to be rescheduled following postponements due to COVID-19.

MSU is coming off a brutal 30-point loss to Iowa last weekend and will look to turn things around in hopes of extending an NCAA Tournament streak spanning two decades.

"Streaks are important, but … records are made to be broken," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "Of course, the streak is important to me because it's something special."

Purdue enters the matchup 13-8 overall and 8-6 in league play, whereas the Spartans are 10-8 and 4-8 in the Big Ten.

How to Watch

Where: Mackey Arena

When: Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 7:00 p.m.

Announcers: Dave Flemming & Dan Dakich

Odds

Bovada: MSU is a 6-point underdog.

My Bookie: MSU is a 6-point underdog.

BookMaker: MSU is a 6-point underdog.

Just Bet: MSU is a 6-point underdog.

Last Five Games

Jan 8, 2021: MSU vs. Purdue, L 54-55

Jan 12, 2020: MSU vs. Purdue, L 42-71

Jan 27, 2019: MSU vs. Purdue, L 63-73

Jan 8, 2019: MSU vs. Purdue, W 77-59

Feb 10, 2018: MSU vs. Purdue, W 68-65

Series Notes

Purdue leads the all-time series with MSU, 71-55, including a 55-54 win in East Lansing this year.

Michigan State is 18-44 all-time at Purdue.

Tom Izzo is 26-19 against Purdue.

The Boilermakers have won six of the last nine meetings.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1