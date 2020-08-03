Spartan Nation
Top Stories
MSU Football
All Stories
Big Ten

Aaron Henry Withdraws from Draft, Returns to Michigan State

McLain Moberg

Sunday was a huge day for Michigan State fans, and their basketball team as two of their players made big decisions.

Aaron Henry told ESPN he decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to East Lansing, whereas Xavier Tillman Sr. elected to pursue a professional basketball career.

"This decision was based off wanting to maximize my opportunity to be coached by the best coach in the game in Tom Izzo and reach my dreams and full potential. I wanted to put myself in the best situation possible and not rush anything to make sure I start my career on the right foot. This was a tough decision, but Year 3 will be the year," Henry told ESPN.

Michigan State basketball is forced to replace Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr. in the same year. It's no small task, even for Tom Izzo; however, he's seen improvements to Henry's game.

"Aaron has been here with us all summer, and these past three weeks has made it hard for me to advise him because he has made big strides in his shooting and ball-handling," said Izzo.

In their final year together, the two stars combined for 32.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game.

In Winston's absence, Henry will be asked to play a much larger role in the offense.

"Everyone is going to need to step up and be a piece to the puzzle. NBA teams want to see me in a bigger role, Henry said to ESPN. "They want to see me be the man on a team. I'm not afraid of that. Let's get to it."

As a sophomore, Henry averaged 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 44.1% from the field.

Henry's decision to return will only help propel the Spartans further and potentially win their fourth Big Ten Regular-Season Title in a row.

We are thrilled to have him back and appreciate the fact he kept us involved in a tough decision," Izzo said. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman Remains in NBA Draft

Xavier Tillman Sr. decides to remain in the 2020 NBA Draft.

McLain Moberg

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast: Episode VII

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss college athletics.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Loses out on Andrel Anthony: Why it Matters

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans lost out on Andrel Anthony. Here's why Spartan fans should care.

McLain Moberg

by

Beans77

Michigan State Lands in Top-5 for 4-Star CB Duce Chestnut

The Spartans are competing for Darian Chestnut, a four-star cornerback out of Camden, New Jersey.

McLain Moberg

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast, Michigan State Athletics: VII

Take a deep-dive into Michigan State athletics with our weekly Good, Bad and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Alum, Demetrice Martin: Father-son Dynamic

Michigan State 2023 target, Cole Martin, discuses father-son relationship with former MSU cornerback, Demetrice Martin.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State holds 8th Highest Winning Percentage in NCAAT

The Spartans are in the top-10 for universities with the highest winning percentages in the NCAA Tournament.

McLain Moberg

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast: Episode VI

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss college athletics.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman to make his decision Sunday

It's time for Spartan Nation to settle in this weekend. Xavier Tillman Sr. plans on making a decision Sunday, August 2.

McLain Moberg

by

juliemob

Michigan State’s Brian Lewerke Reportedly back in New England

The New England Patriots have reportedly brought Brian Lewerke back into the fold.

McLain Moberg