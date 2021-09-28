Michigan State Basketball Names Two Captains for 2021-2022 Season

Michigan State Basketball named Gabe Brown and Malik Hall the captains for this upcoming season.

Basketball season is less than two months away and Michigan State is hoping to rebound from last season and compete for a conference championship again.

Earlier today they announced that they will be led by Senior Forward, Gabe Brown and Junior Forward, Malik Hall.

Both players return after to the Spartans as two of the most experienced players on the roster.

Brown averaged 7.2 points per game while adding 2.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists, while shooting 42.0% behind the arc.

Hall averaged 5.0 points per game while adding 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists while shooting 48.9% from the field.

Head Coach Tom Izzo had this to say about this year's selection of captains: "A lot is expected of the captains at Michigan State and I think both Gabe and Malik are ready to accept that responsibility."

The Spartans have their first exhibition game in just under a month on October 27th against Ferris State in East Lansing. They will open the regular season on November 9th in the annual Champions Classic against Kansas in New York City.