Michigan State Basketball: Foster Loyer Enters Transfer Portal

EAST LANSING – Another Michigan State basketball player entered the transfer portal on Monday night.

Foster Loyer, a 2020 team captain, is officially in the portal, meaning other schools can contact him about transferring.

The decision likely ends Loyer's time in East Lansing after three seasons.

In his first two years, he served as Cassius Winston's backup and received very little playing time.

However, following Winston's departure, his role increased as he averaged 4.2 points and 16.6 minutes per game.

Yet, as an undersized player in the Big Ten, he struggled to maintain his status as Michigan State's starting point guard. Plus, with the additions of Tyson Walker and incoming freshman Jaden Akins, the competition was set to increase.

The 6-foot-0 Clarkston native is the fourth individual to enter the portal since MSU lost to UCLA alongside Jack Hoiberg, Rocket Watts, and Thomas Kithier.

Hoiberg committed to Texas-Arlington on March 31 while Kithier found a new home at Valparaiso.

Though, Watts, an All-Big Ten Freshman selection, is still in the process of choosing his next institution.

