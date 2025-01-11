Michigan State Basketball Mirrors Success From Seasons Past
Michigan State men's basketball has exceeded expectations this season, boasting a record of 13-2, while starting conference play, 4-0.
With the Spartans at the top of the Big Ten standings through 15 games and fans hoping this could be the year Michigan State returns to prominence within the conference, the question is where this squad measures up alongside the last Michigan State team to win the Big Ten regular season title at this point in the season.
The last time the Spartans were at the pinnacle of the conference was the 2019-20 season when Coach Tom Izzo won his third straight regular season title and the tenth of his career.
The season that was ultimately cut short due to the pandemic was the last time the Spartans were a leader in the conference. They finished the season with a 22-9 record, went 14-6 in Big Ten play, and won the Big Ten regular-season title for a third straight season.
Both teams began the season with a disappointing result at the Champions Classic, this season with a loss to Kansas and in 2019 with a loss to Kentucky.
Another similarity between the two teams is that they took the trip to the Maui Invitational and bounced back from the Champions Classic, with the two teams sharing a 2-1 record while at Maui.
Through 15 games, the Spartans were in a similar situation to this year’s team, which started the season with a 12-3 record while also being perfect in conference play.
At the 15-game mark, the Spartans won a pivotal game against their rivals, the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines. Former Michigan State guard Cassius Winston went off for 32 points and 9 assists to lead the Spartans past the Wolverines.
Winston was the offensive engine during his senior season, a very different approach from the Spartans in 2025. This season, there is more of a communal role when it comes to handling the offense where Michigan State has many different options when they need to go get a bucket.
This season, the Spartans also made a statement in their 15th game of the season, dominating the Washington Huskies en route to an 88-54 victory.
In 2020, the Spartans believed they could compete for a national championship, but without March Madness, it was undetermined how far they could go.
There is a possibility that this season, Michigan State could fulfill the dreams that were cut short five years ago.
