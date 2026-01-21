Northwestern vs. USC Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Jan. 21

The USC Trojans are 11-0 in out-of-conference play, but just 3-4 against Big Ten opponents. They can start to turn that record around on Wednesday night when they host the worst team in the conference, the Northwestern Wildcats, who are 0-7 in Big Ten games.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Wednesday night's late-night showdown.

Northwestern vs. USC Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Northwestern +5.5 (-105)

USC -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Northwestern +200

USC -250

Total

OVER 149.5 (-110)

UNDER 149.5 (-110)

Northwestern vs. USC How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, January 21

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Galen Center

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Northwestern Record: 8-10 (0-7 in Big Ten)

USC Record: 14-4 (3-4 in Big Ten)

Northwestern vs. USC Betting Trends

Northwestern is 1-5 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 5-2 is Northwestern's last seven games

Northwestern is 3-13 straight up in its last 16 road games

USC is 4-2 ATS in its last six games

USC is 8-2 straight up in its last 10 home games

Northwestern vs. USC Key Player to Watch

Chad Baker-Mazara, G - USC Trojans

Chad Baker-Mazara has played a big role in USC's record this season, averaging 18.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. One area the Trojans need him to improve in is his perimeter shooting. He is their primary three-point shooter, but he's shooting just 35.2% from beyond the arc. He needs to be better from three-point land if USC wants to contend in the Big Ten.

Northwestern vs. USC Prediction and Pick

USC has the better record, but there are some metrics that support Northwestern in this spot. The Wildcats rank 137th in effective field goal percentage and 101st in defensive efficiency. The Trojans rank 122nd and 219th in those two metrics.

It's clear Northwestern is the far superior team defensively, which will play a big role in tonight's outcome.

One of the best things Northwestern does is not turn the ball over. Only 12.3% of their possessions result in a turnover, which is the second-best mark in college basketball. Meanwhile, USC ranks 219th in turnovers, coughing it up on 17.3% of their possessions.

I'm not brave enough to bet on Northwestern to win this game, but I'll jump at the opportunity to back the Wildcats getting 5.5 points.

Pick: Northwestern +5.5 (-105) via BetMGM

