Michigan State Revels 2021-2022 Basketball Schedule

Most fans are enjoying the start of football season right now, well who wouldn't be in early September right? Well we did get some basketball news today when Michigan State released the 2021-2022 schedule.

The Spartans are aiming for a 24th consecutive tournament which is the second longest active streak behind Kansas' 31 straight.

Here's a breakdown of some of the toughest matchups throughout the season.

Michigan State opens the regular season November 9th in New York in the annual Champions Classic where they will play Kansas this year. This game alternates between four schools, Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, and Michigan State who take turns playing each other. They also have a trip to Indianapolis to take on Butler as well as hosting Louisville in the non-conference schedule. The Spartans will also compete in the 'Battle 4 Atlantis' where they open with Loyola-Chicago. Other schools in the tournament are Arizona State, Auburn, Syracuse, UConn, VCU, and Baylor which is setting up for a very competitive early season tournament.

The Spartans start the conference schedule traveling to Minnesota on December 8th and finish the season hosting Maryland on March 6th. They play Michigan twice on January 8th at Michigan and again January 29th at Michigan State. They play early favorites in the conference Illinois twice as well traveling to Champaign on January 25th and hosting the Fighting Illini on February 19th. Two of their last three games feature two of the top teams when they host Purdue on February 26th and then travel to Ohio State on March 3rd.

Full Schedule is below.