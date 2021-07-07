Michigan State Basketball Remains No. 24 in Way-Too-Early Top-25 Rankings

East Lansing, Mich. – The past few weeks have been quiet on the Michigan State basketball roster as no additional moves have occurred following the addition of Tyson Walker, a point guard from Northeastern.

The deadline to enter the transfer portal has come and gone (July 1), while July 7 is the deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA Draft, but MSU's lone prospect in Aaron Henry will not return to East Lansing for his senior year.

So, where does that leave the Spartans? According to ESPN's latest way-too-early top-25 rankings released by Jeff Borzello, the same place as a month ago, sitting at No. 24.

"It's been a long time since Tom Izzo started two newcomers in the backcourt, but he'll likely have to go that route next season. Tyson Walker will take the reins at point guard. The Northeastern transfer was one of the best mid-major transfers available this spring, and he will be counted on to make an immediate impact at both ends of the floor after averaging 18.8 points and 4.8 assists and winning CAA Defensive Player of the Year honors," Borzello wrote. "Next to Walker will likely be five-star recruit Max Christie, a McDonald's All-American with excellent size and skill for the guard position. Christie will help improve the Spartans' perimeter shooting from day one.

"Former ESPN 100 prospect A.J. Hoggard will return to add depth after playing an inconsistent role as a freshman. Hoggard had a three-game stretch in January in which he played 24-plus minutes in each game, and he totaled 15 assists to just five turnovers. If Walker or Christie struggles early, Hoggard could slot into the starting lineup."

After losing to UCLA in the First Four, multiple players from Michigan State entered the portal, including Jack Hoiberg, Rocket Watts, Thomas Kithier, and Foster Loyer.

Even so, MSU welcomed a talented 2021 recruiting class featuring Pierre Brooks II, a four-star small forward from Douglass Academy; Max Christie, a five-star shooting guard from Rolling Meadows; and Jaden Akins, a four-star point guard from Sunrise Christian Academy.

