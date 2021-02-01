Michigan State Basketball Struggling to Find its Point Guard

Eight games into the Big Ten schedule, Michigan State is struggling to find its point guard.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State basketball is struggling in many areas, but after starting three different point guards this year, Tom Izzo isn't sure what to do following a 17-point loss to Ohio State.

"I don't know. I don't know," Izzo said about the point guard position.

The Spartans' latest change came Sunday afternoon when the 65-year old decided to move Rocket Watts back into the starting lineup, electing to keep freshman A.J. Hoggard on the bench.

Needless to say, the switch didn't work.

In 26 minutes, Watts finished with six points (2-for-9), two assists, and two turnovers.

During the non-conference stretch, Watts averaged 12.8 PPG but is down to 6.1 per game (9.0 PPG overall) in Big Ten play.

He's shooting 35.1% from the field and has made less than 30% of his attempts in back-to-back road losses.

Yet, despite his poor performances, Izzo felt it was the right decision after a strong practice.

"He had an unbelievable day yesterday," said Izzo. "He looked like some of my old point guards, and he got back in the game and just reverted back a little bit."

In an attempt to find Cassius Winston's successor, Izzo started Watts seven straight games at point guard, but once MSU fell to 0-3 in league play, Watts told the coaching staff he wasn't comfortable in his new role.

The sentiments allowed Hoggard to step up and flash his abilities; however, Izzo wanted more experience, an opinion he voiced in his pregame radio show at Ohio State.

Hoggard saw five minutes of action, whereas Foster Loyer finished with 19 minutes (the most since the conference opener).

The junior captain scored three points, tossed an assist, and grabbed three boards – Izzo was pleased.

Yet, he's no closer to finding consistency at the position.

"I don't know what I'm going to do," he said. "I've got two days to think about it, and I'm going to be thinking about it."

