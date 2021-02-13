Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

Michigan State Basketball vs. Iowa Official Game Thread

Michigan State and Iowa meet for the second time this year and for the 133rd time in program history.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

EAST LANSING – Michigan State will host Iowa as part of a three-game homestead on Saturday, Feb. 13, inside the Breslin Center. 

The Spartans will do so in a must-win situation, despite Iowa's recent struggles; they are still a top team in the country, meaning it would be a massive win for MSU. 

Michigan State is far from perfect, but given how they played the Hawkeyes on Feb. 2 plus the two-game winning streak, and this is looking like a winnable game for the Spartans. 

It doesn't hurt that it's at the Breslin, either. 

Iowa's zone defense didn't bother MSU the first time around; in fact, it's a good matchup for Michigan State, and the Hawkeyes less than stellar defense means the Spartans will have open shots, but they'll have to make them. 

And that's not a given with this MSU squad. 

Defensively, Michigan State faces Iowa's star center Luka Garza; because of Marcus Bingham's length/size, he's their best bet against him. 

Ultimately, the Spartans must stay out of foul trouble. 

Please make sure to continue refreshing your page for the latest scores, highlights, and information from the Breslin Center! 

It's Game Day!

Update: In his pregame radio show, Tom Izzo says he's sticking with the same starting lineup: Loyer, Langford, Henry, Hall, and Bingham. 

USATSI_15521885_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball vs. Iowa Official Game Thread

USATSI_15521389_168390101_lowres (1)
The War Room

Michigan State Basketball 5-Point Underdogs Against Iowa

USATSI_15558815_168390101_lowres
The War Room

The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode X

USATSI_15552529_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXX

IMG_0005 2
The War Room

MSU 22 Target: Shannon Blair Ready to Tackle Upcoming Offers

USATSI_15551651_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Michigan State Basketball: Joshua Langford Surpasses 1,000 Career Points

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 ATH Shannon Blair

USATSI_15540380_168390101_lowres
The War Room

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXXI