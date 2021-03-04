Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Michigan State Basketball vs. Michigan Official Game Thread

Michigan State and Michigan will play for the 187th time on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Illinois helped provide a blueprint for making Michigan uncomfortable, and more importantly, defeating them. 

Play aggressive defense with your guards, disrupt any ball screens, and use a 7-foot Kofi Cockburn to stop Hunter Dickinson. 

The problem is Michigan State doesn't have anyone to combat Dickinson, and MSU has struggled against teams with skilled big men. The Spartan's best chance is to continue its newfound physical style. 

To do so, Michigan State must utilize its four centers and 20 fouls between them. 

Now, how do you defend Dickinson? By keeping him from getting to his spots, forcing him out of the paint, and preventing the star center from settling in.

Dickinson isn't a poor free-throw shooter like Cockburn, but you would rather he earn his points at the line. 

Tonight, Michigan State needs more than just Aaron Henry. Joshua Langford, Gabe Brown, Joey Hauser, and even Rocket Watts have to hit shots, or it could get ugly quick. 

In the last three games, MSU point guards haven't played well, and turnovers must come down. Michigan State has been better, but against U-M, they need to be great. 

