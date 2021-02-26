Michigan State Basketball vs. Ohio State Official Game Thread

After Michigan State's upset victory over Illinois, Ohio State is in town, and another great opportunity to get back in the tournament presents itself.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State is coming off an impressive 81-72 win over No. 5 Illinois that helped them get within earshot of the NCAA tournament bubble.

Since their last meeting with Ohio State on Jan. 31, the Spartans are much improved. Tom Izzo has found his lineup, a culmination of MSU's best guys, and a revolving door of big men down low.

In that time, Aaron Henry is averaging 19.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while scoring 47 points in Michigan State's previous two contests.

Rocket Watts, who struggled at point guard early this season, has played 63 minutes against Indiana and Illinois, featuring one turnover.

The Buckeyes won't have starting forward Kyle Young; he suffered a concussion during Sunday's game.

His absence forces Ohio State into a smaller lineup than usual, benefitting the Spartans, allowing them to play Henry at the four and Gabe Brown at the three.

Either MSU is rolling after besting the Illini, or Michigan State won't have the energy to compete following a quick turnaround.

I'm not sure which is the answer, but we'll find out tonight.

It's Game Day

Tonight's Starters

Media Timeout: MSU 11 OSU 9

15:21 left in the first half.

The Spartans look good on both ends of the court. Aaron Henry already has seven points. Julius Marble finally defending without fouling and is doing tremendous work on E.J. Liddell so far.