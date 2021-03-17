Michigan State Basketball vs. UCLA: How to Watch, Odds, Series Notes

In 2011, Michigan State basketball lost to UCLA in the NCAA Tournament, 76-78; what happens this time?

EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball walked into Mackey Arena on Tuesday following a 1-hour, 15-minute bus ride from the Spartans' hotel in Indianapolis.

It's anything but normal, yet a year into the pandemic, the Spartans are grateful for March Madness.

"I was just excited to be in, these circumstances that have caused a lot, Covid, the way we have been playing, the way the season ended, everything was unsure, I am just glad to be able to play Thursday and have the opportunity to still play basketball more," MSU junior forward Aaron Henry said.

It's a hard building to win in; Michigan State knows that better than most.

MSU is 15-34 all-time since the arena opened in 1967, and Izzo is 9-15 overall.

When the Spartans and UCLA face each other Thursday night, MSU will have an opportunity to win inside Mackey for the first time since 2014.

"Just being able to be in an area that we are familiar with, I don't want to say it gives us a leg up or anything like that but, you know, definitely, some territory that we know … Knowing just any area you can be comfortable in and that you'll feel better about yourself, and you feel better about preparation, It's just a different feel," said Henry. "But we still have to come ready to play."

Michigan State is also familiar with its opponent, the Bruins, a squad they defeated in the Maui Invitational, 75-62 last year.

"You know, the one thing that is bad is that a West coast team is usually a little softer over the years, but Mick brings a Midwest flavor, and his teams are tough," Izzo said. "He's done a great job building that program again."

How to Watch

Where: Mackey Arena

When: Thursday, March 18, at 9:57 p.m.

TV: TBS

Odds

Pinnacle: MSU is a 2-point favorite.

My Bookie: MSU is a 2-point favorite.

SkyBook: MSU is a 2-point favorite.

Book Maker: MSU is a 2-point favorite.

Series Notes

Michigan State is 4-6 all-time against UCLA.

The Spartans have won the last two meetings.

In the lone matchup in the NCAA Tournament, No. 7 UCLA beat No. 10 MSU, 76-78, in 2011.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1