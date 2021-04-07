Michigan State Basketball Welcomes Tyson Walker to East Lansing

EAST LANSING – Tyson Walker is officially a Michigan State Spartan.

The program announced his joining of the team Wednesday afternoon, and MSU head coach Tom Izzo gave a positive review of his new point guard.

"In watching Tyson play, he's a guy who can get his teammates open looks, he can get into the lane, and he's a crafty finisher because of his speed," said Izzo. "He was named his league's defensive player of the year, and he's got a good feel and vision for the game. He brings two years of college experience with him, and we're looking forward to having him join the Spartan Family."

After playing two seasons at Northeastern, Walker heads to East Lansing with at least two years remaining. The 6-foot-0 floor general averaged 18.6 points and 4.8 assists per game last season, helping the Huskies win the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title.

Walker earned CAA Defensive Player of the Year and all-conference first-team honors. The New York native was also a finalist for two national awards in the Lou Henson award, given to the top mid-major player in the nation alongside the Lefty Driesell National Player of the Year award, presented to the top defensive player in Division I basketball.

"We're excited to welcome Tyson to our program and think he will be a great addition for our team," Izzo said. "He's a talented player who had two really strong years at Northeastern playing for a great coach in Bill Coen."

Following a 10-8 Northeastern finish, Walker entered the transfer portal with plenty of options, including Kansas, Maryland, Texas, and Miami, before committing to Michigan State on March 29.

"I'm really excited to come to Michigan State and can't wait to get on campus," Walker said in a press release. "I'm looking forward to meeting the team, and I just can't wait to start playing. I had two really good years at Northeastern, and I appreciate Coach Coen and his staff for giving me a chance. I was really impressed with the coaching staff at MSU, felt a good connection with Coach Izzo and his staff, and the history of the program was a big part of it. Getting the chance to play in the Big Ten is exciting, and I'm very eager for the opportunity to play at Michigan State."

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1