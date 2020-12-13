Michigan State Erupts during Second Half for 109-91 victory over Oakland

The Spartans' second half explosion leads to big win over Oakland, another in-state squad.

East Lansing, MI – If you entered today's game not knowing much about Michigan State or Oakland, you figured the best player on the floor was Rashad Williams because he played like it for much of the afternoon.

OU ended the first half shooting 54% from the field and 57% from deep, which in large part is credited to William's effort – who scored 23 points on ten shots and drained six three-pointers; the only Golden Grizzly in double-figures had single-handedly kept Oakland in it (Jalen Moore scored 21 in 2nd-half, 26 total).

He was unreal.

Yet before Sunday, he averaged less than 10 PPG and shot around 35% from three, so toss it up to a career day, but the junior guard underperformed and was a good player at Cleveland State.

Either way, Oakland came to the Breslin Center, having faced tough competition, and as Izzo said earlier this week, they are far better than their 0-6 record.

The Golden Grizzlies weren't afraid of MSU, and it showed – OU played loose and free, going in to the locker room down four with another half left.

Oakland hit tough shots, but the Spartans allowed far too many easy baskets in and around the paint; however, Michigan State did outrebound them 24-7.

They faced one problem, OU wasn't going to win a track meet against MSU, and their style of transition defense plays right into what the Spartans prefer.

Prior to tipoff, Oakland posted some of the worst numbers defensively in the nation, allowing opponents to shoot better than 52%, ranking No. 303 in FG% defense, and if that's not bad enough; the Golden Grizzlies weren't hitting shots (27% from 3P, No. 271).

A solid defensive effort from the second half Spartans would be enough to put them away.

The action resumed with Aaron Henry guarding Williams, beginning the final 20-minutes of play 1-for-4 with one made 3-pointer.

Whereas MSU came out on fire, extending its lead to twelve and continuing a 13-2 run over the previous 3:11.

The issue that accompanies being in a game due to one player being hot is he needs to stay hot, and Michigan State's defense wasn't going to allow it to continue.

At the 10-minute mark, MSU had worn Oakland down, going up 15, but the OU guards would go down swinging, connecting on 20-of-39 shots (62-points).

It just wasn't enough; Michigan State erupted in the second half, outscoring another in-state squad, 65-51, and winning 109-91.

